President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on ‘Eid-ul-Adha’

President Draupadi Murmu extended her warm wishes to all citizens on the occasion of the festival of Eid-ul- Adha, with special mention to Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad.

President Murmu emphasized the festival’s spirit of sacrifice and devotion, encouraging everyone to share happiness with those in need.

“Heartfelt greetings of Eid-ul-Adha to all countrymen, especially to the Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad! This festival of sacrifice and devotion teaches us to share our happiness with everyone, especially with those in need,” the President said in a post on X.

“On this occasion, let us all pledge to work together for the benefit of all our countrymen, particularly the underprivileged sections of society,” she added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their heartfelt greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Dhankhar underscored the values of unity, kindness, and solidarity that the festival embodies.

“Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha! Let us reflect on the values of unity, kindness and solidarity that form the cornerstone not only of this festival, but of our society at large. On this blessed day, I wish you all a joyous celebration filled with compassion, shared joy and countless blessings,” Dhankhar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his best wishes, highlighting the festival’s role in promoting harmony and togetherness.

“Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy,” the Prime Minister said.

Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Earlier in the day mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout who gathered to offer Namaz.

At the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi, hundreds of worshippers assembled for morning prayers.

Equally vibrant celebrations were seen in other parts of the country too.

In Srinagar, devotees gathered at a Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sonwar to offer their prayers.

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees gathered at Mubarak Khan Shaheed Mazaar in Gorakhpur and Jama Masjid in Noida.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Makhdoom Ali Mahimi mosque in Mahim saw a large turnout of worshippers. Bhopal’s Idgah Masjid, Coimbatore’s Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and various locations in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, also witnessed heartfelt celebrations.

In Rajasthan, the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was thronged by devotees. Kerala’s Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Trivandrum became a site of collective prayer and reflection.

People also gathered at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium – Thiruvananthapuram to offer Eid prayers. (ANI)