“Urdu is not a symbol of any religion but throbbing pulse of J&K’s identity”: Waheed Para Criticizes BJP over communalising Urdu 

Srinagar, July 15: PDP Leader and Legislator Waheed Para on Tuesday Criticised BJP’s attempt to view Urdu through a communal lens marks a ‘dangerous’ and ‘disgraceful’ new low in political discourse in J&K.

In a post on X, Waheed para wrote, “BJP’s attempt to view Urdu through a communal lens marks a dangerous and disgraceful new low in our political discourse in J&K. Urdu is not a symbol of any religion but the throbbing pulse of Jammu & Kashmir’s identity, echoing collective memories and soulful struggles of our people over centuries. It is the language of poets, courts, revenue offices, administration & everyday life here.”

“Even more disturbing is the CAT’s order staying the requirement of basic Urdu knowledge for the Naib Tehsildar exam is a signal that judicial forums too are beginning to cave under political pressure. BJP’s protests appear to be shaping institutional responses, which is an alarming trend in any democracy,”the post reads.

“Urdu must be preserved, not just as a language, but as an embodiment of our shared heritage, administrative continuity & cultural essence that binds every region of J&K together,”he said.