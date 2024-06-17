Breaking

One Terrorist killed in Bandipora gunfight, Ops on

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter at Aragam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The reports said that a joint team of Army, CRPF and Jammu, and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation in the area after having credible inputs about the presence of terrorists.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, triggering an encounter.

This morning, an official told that a terrorist has been killed in the exchange of gunfire while the operation is going on in the area.

Pertinently in April 24, two Army soldiers were injured as security forces exchanged fire with terrorists during an anti-militancy operation at the same location—(KNO)

 

