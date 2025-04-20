DC leads Rescue & Relief operations after devastating Rains, Flash Floods in Ramban

RAMBAN, APRIL 20: The District Administration Ramban has launched an extensive rescue and relief operation amidst devastating rains and flash floods that affected several parts of the district today morning.

Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary is personally monitoring the ongoing operations in the affected areas. Accompanied by SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh and other senior officers, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the ground situation and coordinated with the specialized teams engaged in relief efforts.

Teams from the Police, SDRF, Civil QRTs, ARMY and other stakeholder departments and agencies, besides volunteers from the local NGOs are actively engaged in rescue and restoration operations across the affected areas.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of three lives, including two children and an elderly person, the Deputy Commissioner conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He affirmed that rescue of precious lives and restoration of the essential services are the topmost priorities of the District Administration.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the Administration is implementing Government directives with utmost urgency to intensify rescue operations and ensure the safety and welfare of the affected people.

He appreciated the public response in adhering to advisories issued through social media and other communication channels, noting that people’s alertness played a vital role in minimizing the loss of lives during the calamity.

While confirming that huge loss of property and damage to infrastructure has been reported from various parts of the district, he appealed to the public to avoid venturing into risky areas, including nallahs and landslide-prone zones, and to remain in safer locations.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the public to rely only on authentic sources of information and refrain from spreading or believing in rumours.