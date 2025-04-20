“SC has to care about sentiments of Muslims”: Mehbooba Mufti urges SC to reject Waqf Act, cites Muslim sentiments

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling on the Supreme Court to reject the legislation while stating it disregards the sentiments of the Muslim community.

“We have also approached the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court has provided relief to a certain extent but the Supreme Court has to care about the sentiments of Muslims and should reject the act,” Mufti added.

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Act, arguing that it is discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.

Mufti said that her party has launched protests across Jammu and Kashmir districts against the Act since they don’t have “enough MLAs” to bring a resolution.

She said, “PDP has staged protests in various districts of J&K. We don’t have enough MLAs in the assembly so that we can bring a resolution in the assembly. The National Conference could have done that,” she said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq on expressed hope that the Supreme Court will put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold as it is fundamentally against the Muslims of this country.

Speaking to ANI, Sadiq said, “When the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Parliament, we were afraid that it could lead to conflicts between different religions, and that is exactly what happened… We hope that the Supreme Court puts this Act on hold because it is fundamentally against the Muslims of this country.”

The Centre on Thursday assured the Supreme Court that key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards and provisions on de-notifying Waqf properties, will not be given effect to for some time.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan recorded the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to the apex court that, until the next date of hearing, Waqf properties, including ‘Waqf by user’, which are declared by notification or registered, will not be de-notified.

Furthermore, the Solicitor General assured the court that no appointments will be made to the Waqf Council or Waqf boards.

The Centre also sought additional time to file a response to petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench granted a week’s time for the Centre to submit a response, and petitioners will be allowed to file their rejoinder within five days thereafter.

The matter has been posted for hearing in the week commencing May 5. “The hearing on the next date will only be for directions and interim orders, if any,” the bench added.

President Droupadi Murmu had given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session of Parliament. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Parliament. (ANI)