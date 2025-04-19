Inspiring Journey of Drabu Spices Banihal (DSB): PMFME scheme shows Young Entrepreneur Zubair the path to success

In a remarkable journey of determination and entrepreneurship, Zubair Ahmed Drabu from Banihal has successfully established Drabu Spices Banihal (DBS), a business unit specializing in the grinding, packaging and marketing of spices at Dooliga, Banihal.

His venture has been formalized under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, implemented by the Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing.

Zubair’s story is one of resilience and perseverance. After losing his father in 2006 and mother in 2017, he single-handedly took on the responsibility of raising his two younger sisters, managing their education and marriage while simultaneously striving to build his own livelihood. Starting at a micro level in 2019, he engaged in the marketing of dry fruits and locally produced agro-based products, gradually shaping his entrepreneurial vision.

With training, financial assistance, logistical support, and continuous handholding from the department, Zubair Ahmed Drabu transformed his previously unorganized home-based business into a structured and thriving enterprise. He thanked the District Administration Ramban, particularly Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, for proactively implementing various employment and job-oriented schemes, helping young entrepreneurs like him overcome the challenges of unemployment.

He highlighted the immense support provided by the administration & Department of Horticulture (P&M)Ramban including specialized training at SKUAST-Jammu, participation in the International Exhibition at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, and a buyer-seller meet in Hyderabad, which he described as game changers that exposed him to new business opportunities and market linkages.

Under the PMFME scheme, the Department of Horticulture (P&M) facilitated a loan of ₹8.70 lakh from J&K Bank, with a 35% back-ended subsidy, enabling him to expand operations. Currently, DBS Spices has an impressive production capacity of 60-70 quintals of spices per month, creating employment opportunities for five local youths, thus contributing to the socio-economic growth of the region.

The initiative has garnered widespread appreciation from the local community, which hails Zubair Ahmed Drabu as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging them to explore self-employment avenues rather than relying solely on limited government job opportunities.

Looking ahead, Zubair aims to scale up his business across Jammu and Kashmir and other states, hoping for continued support from the district administration. He advised the youth to become employers rather than employees by tapping into local agro-based and high-demand market products, leveraging the opportunities provided under government schemes.

The journey of DBS Spices stands as a testament to the effectiveness of PMFME and similar government initiatives which are empowering youth, fostering local talent and promoting sustainable economic development in Ramban district.