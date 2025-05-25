Breaking

Minister Javed Rana visits GMC Jammu, meets victims of LoC shelling

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Minister Javed Ahmed Rana visited Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to enquire about the condition of those injured in the recent cross-border shelling, including the father of 13-year-old twin siblings, Zain and Zoya, who were martyred in the Pakistan shelling in Poonch.

Overcome with emotion, Rana shared the grief of the bereaved family, expressed deep solidarity, and directed GMC authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

A day earlier, the Minister, along with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, had visited Poonch to meet the relatives of the deceased twins and their classmates at Christ School.

J&K DGP visits Reasi; Chairs joint security review meeting
ACD inspects development works in block Reasi
First batch of Amarnath pilgrims received by Udhampur’s district administration
Gautam Gambhir becomes new head coach of Indian men’s cricket team
Indian stock indices hit fresh highs; Sensex breaches 66,000 mark
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi calls women drone operators ‘sky warriors’, says they usher in new revolution in agriculture sector
Next Article LoP Sunil Sharma leads BJP delegation to LG Sinha, seeks support for Pakistan shelling victims
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Tanvir Sadiq rejects reports of Agha Ruhullah walkout as fabricated and baseless
Breaking
LoP Sunil Sharma leads BJP delegation to LG Sinha, seeks support for Pakistan shelling victims
Breaking
PM Modi calls women drone operators ‘sky warriors’, says they usher in new revolution in agriculture sector
Breaking
MeT predicts scattered rain, thunder in J&K; heatwave conditions to ease
Breaking