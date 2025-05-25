Minister Javed Rana visits GMC Jammu, meets victims of LoC shelling

Minister Javed Ahmed Rana visited Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to enquire about the condition of those injured in the recent cross-border shelling, including the father of 13-year-old twin siblings, Zain and Zoya, who were martyred in the Pakistan shelling in Poonch.

Overcome with emotion, Rana shared the grief of the bereaved family, expressed deep solidarity, and directed GMC authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

A day earlier, the Minister, along with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, had visited Poonch to meet the relatives of the deceased twins and their classmates at Christ School.