Three people, including 2 children, dead as landslide hits Ramban; over 200 houses damaged

Three people, including two children, lost their lives after a landslide hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said that around 200-250 houses have been damaged in the incident.

“Due to incessant rainfall and cloudburst, the National Highway was closed at several places. In Ramban, houses and hotels have been damaged. Two houses collapsed due to a landslide in Bagahana village, where 3 people have lost their lives. Around 200-250 houses have been damaged. Maximum damage occurred in Ramban town. A rescue operation is being carried out. NDRF team is on the way and all local teams are also deployed here,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Chaudhary, has reached Ramban to assess the situation following the flash flood and landslide.

Heavy rainfall in Ramban on Sunday triggered landslides that blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), damaging many houses and vehicles.

Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling on the highway until the weather improves and clearing operations are completed.

Earlier in the day, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep concern over the landslides and flash floods in Ramban. She urged the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government to evacuate vulnerable people and provide essential supplies.

She said, “The devastating landslides triggered by relentless rains along the Ramban section of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway have claimed lives, buried vehicles, and stranded many. Urge the administration to prioritise the immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups–elderly, women, and children–while providing food, water, and medical aid. Swiftly clear debris, restore connectivity and implement long-term measures like early warning systems and infrastructure upgrades to prevent such tragedies.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the incident.

In a post shared by the Chief Minister’s Office on X, Abdullah said, “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which has caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed.

Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.”

He also extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured them that rescue and relief work is underway. (ANI)