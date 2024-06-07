“Will take country forward and fulfil dreams of common people”: PM designate Modi

Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi staked claim to form the government on Friday as leader of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said the list of names will be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu for swearing in of the Union Council of Ministers and assured the people that his government will not fail in fulfilling their aspirations in its third successive term.

Addressing the media outside Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM designate Narendra Modi said that the 18th Lok Sabha is a house of new and youthful energy.

“Today NDA meeting was held. This morning all NDA allies chose me as the leader and informed the President. The President called me just now and asked me to work as the PM designate and she has informed me about the oath ceremony. I have told the President that we will be comfortable on the evening of the 9th of June. Now the Rashtrapati Bhavan will work out the rest of the details and by then we will hand over the list of the Council of Ministers to the President. After that, the oath ceremony will take place,” the Prime Minister added.

He further thanked the voters for giving the NDA a third term and said that they would work at the same pace and with the same dedication.

“This is the first election after Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. For the third time, the NDA government has been given a chance by the people to serve the country. I want to thank the people of this country for giving us this chance. I assure the people that the government will not fail in fulfilling their aspirations in the third term. I assure the people of the country that in the last two terms, the speed with which the country has moved forward, change is visible in every sector and for 25 crore people to move out of poverty is a proud moment for every Indian,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the next five years is going to be very useful in the global environment as well.

“NDA government 1, 2, and now 3… this is continuity. We will take the country forward with more vision and comprehensive to ensure our resolutions, our commitment towards good governance and attempt towards fulfilling the dreams of the common people,” he said.

“During this tenure of 10 years, India has emerged as a Vishwabandhu for the world. Its maximum advantage is starting now. And I am sure that the next 5 years are going to be very useful for India in the global environment as well. The world is going through many crises, many tensions, disasters…we Indians are fortunate that despite so many big crises, we are today known as the world’s fastest-growing economy. We are also being praised in the world for growth. I have had experience of doing the Prime Minister’s job for 10 years and will use this experience well,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that media persons have also worked hard during elections.

“Just like us, media persons also have to work hard during elections, covering different locations. You all have taken a lot of pain, and I hope that health of all my friends from the media world is good,” said PM Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and staked claim to form the government as leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

PM Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party earlier today at a meeting of the constituents of the ruling alliance.

PM Modi will lead third successive NDA government as Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had met former President Ram Nath Kovind. He also met veteran BJP leaders Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their respective residences.

In the meeting of NDA allies held at Samvidhan Sadan, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of ‘Modi Modi’. As he arrived to join the meeting, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the copy of the Constitution with his forehead.

On Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take the oath for his third successive term in office on June 9.

According to the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA. (ANI)