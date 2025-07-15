BSF deploys special bomb disposal squads along ShriAmarnathjiYatra routes

Srinagar, July 14: The Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir has deployed specialised Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) along both Pahalgam and Baltal routes of the AmarnathYatra to ensure the safety of pilgrims amid heightened security arrangements.

Officials said the BDS units have been tasked with round-the-clock surveillance and swift response to any suspected explosive threats along the Yatra corridors. The deployment comes as part of intensified security measures following a series of militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.

“The BSF Bomb Disposal Team is on constant vigil, detecting, defusing, and securing every step of the Yatra route,” a BSF spokesman said, adding that the teams are equipped with sophisticated explosive detection and neutralisation equipment, including remotely operated devices and sniffer dogs.

He said that the forces are conducting regular sanitisation and route clearance operations, particularly before the daily movement of pilgrims towards the sacred Amarnath cave. Special focus is being maintained at langar points, rest camps, and stretches prone to vulnerability due to terrain or past incidents, the spokesman said.

He said that the deployment of BDS personnel is part of a multilayered security plan jointly implemented by the BSF, CRPF, J&K Police, Army, and intelligence agencies. Mobile units, CCTV surveillance, and drone monitoring are also being used to track movement and ensure real-time threat assessment.

Another senior BSF official said the force is committed to securing the pilgrimage, which sees participation from thousands of devotees from across India. “We are fully prepared to respond to any threat. Our priority is the safety and well-being of the Yatris,” he said.

The AmarnathYatra, which began on July 07, has so far progressed peacefully with no reports of security breaches. So far around 2 lakh Yatris from various parts of Country has completed Darshan at holy cave.