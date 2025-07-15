Light rains lash plains, temperatures dip across Kashmir valley

Srinagar, July 14: Light to moderate rainfall lashed the plains of Kashmir on Monday, leading to a drop in temperatures across the Valley. The Meteorological Department has forecast unsettled weather to persist for the next 24 hours.

Director Meteorological Department Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that as per the forecast, light to moderate rain affected both the plains and higher reaches of the Valley. He said the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain or snowfall at several places until July 17.

“For July 15 to 17, the forecast indicates generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places, with intense showers or heavy rainfall likely at isolated locations,” Dr Mukhtar said.

From July 18 to 21, fresh spells of rain and thundershowers are expected at scattered locations across Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The MeT Centre Srinagar has issued an advisory, warning of the possibility of intense showers at isolated places in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions during July 14 to 17.

“There is a risk of flash floods in vulnerable areas, along with chances of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, particularly along hilly terrains and highways,” it said.

Meanwhile, plains including Srinagar received light rainfall till Monday evening. Moderate to heavy showers were also reported from the higher reaches of Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and parts of Kupwara district during the same period.

The fresh spell of rain brought down the daytime temperatures, providing relief from the recent warm conditions.

Meanwhile, day remained significantly cooler than average, with most weather stations reporting below-normal maximum temperatures, reflecting the impact of persistent cloud cover and precipitation.

In Srinagar, maximum temperature settled at 24.7°C, which was 5 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. While minimum temperature was recorded at 19.0°C, slightly above normal by 0.6°C, and the city received 0.5 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Qazigund recorded a maximum of 23.8°C, 4.1 degrees below normal, and a minimum of 18.3°C, with 3.4 mm of rainfall during the day.

The tourist destination Pahalgam was also cooler than usual with a maximum temperature of 20.6°C, 4.7 degrees below normal—and a minimum of 16.0°C. It witnessed 1.6 mm of rainfall.

Kupwara recorded a high of 30.8°C, which was nearly 6 degrees below the seasonal average, and received 1.8 mm of rain. Kukernag recorded 23.7°C as the day’s maximum temperature, down by 3.9°C from normal, while its minimum was 18.2°C, with 1 mm of rainfall.

Gulmarg remained one of the coldest locations, registering a maximum of just 16.4°C, 4.6°C below normal and a minimum of 13.0°C. It recorded the highest rainfall of the day with 8.2 mm.

In the Jammu division, the city of Jammu recorded a high of 33.9°C, only slightly below normal by 0.4°C, and a minimum of 25.2°C. The city received 1.8 mm of rain during the day.

Banihal was cooler with a high of 27.1°C and a low of 18.5°C, both slightly below and above average respectively, and recorded 5.1 mm of rainfall. Batote also witnessed a relatively mild day with a maximum of 26.6°C and a minimum of 19.0°C, receiving 4 mm of rain. Katra saw 31.0°C as the maximum temperature and 24.4°C as the minimum, with 1 mm of precipitation.

Bhaderwah recorded a significant departure from normal, with a maximum temperature of 23.6°C—6.7°C below the average. The town registered a minimum of 16.0°C and received 2.6 mm of rainfall.

The District Magistrate Srinagar has issued a weather advisory following a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting intense rainfall, thundershowers and gusty winds in parts of Kashmir Division, including Srinagar, from 14th July to 17th July 2025.

It said that people living near the left and right banks of River Jhelum, its tributaries, and local nallahs have been asked to stay away from these water bodies during this period.

The advisory also applies to tourists, shikara operators, sand miners and boat services in Dal Lake, River Jhelum and other water bodies, who have been instructed not to cross without checking the safety conditions first.

“All concerned departments including SDRF, NDRF, Jal Shakti, PHE, Power Development, Health and Fire & Emergency Services have been asked to remain prepared and take necessary steps,” it said.