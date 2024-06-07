Breaking

Ensure smooth arrangements for JKSSB Examination on June 23: Div Com Kashmir

RK Online Desk
In order to orchestrate smooth arrangements for the conduct of JKSSB Examination on June 23 in which only female aspirants are appearing, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today directed deployment of female invigilators and frisking staff at the examination centers.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com underlined that female staff should be deployed to facilitate the candidates appearing in the exam on June 23, 2024.

He also directed for deployment of female medical staff at centres to provide immediate medical help if need arises at any centre.

Besides, he also directed for advance arrangements for drinking water, electricity and washroom facilities at the establishment JKSSB centres.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Director Health Services Kashmir, Chairman JKSSB, officers of PHE, Police and other concerned departments.

