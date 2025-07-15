Top Stories

Lt Gen Mishra reviews security readiness in forward areas of Jammu region

Srinagar, July 14: Lt Gen P K Mishra, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOCs of the Ace of Spades and Crossed Swords Divisions, visited multiple forward brigades to assess the prevailing security situation and review operational preparedness.

Army Spokesman said that this visit took place in forward areas of the Jammu region, particularly along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch, and Akhnoor sectors.

During the visit, the commanders were briefed on current operational modalities, deployment readiness, and threat response mechanisms.

Spokesman said that the focus remained on enhancing force effectiveness and ensuring complete dominance of the operational space.

Lt Gen Mishra interacted with troops of all ranks, commending their professionalism and encouraging them to maintain a high level of operational readiness, morale, and discipline in line with emerging security challenges.

Meanwhile, Ace of Spades Division (25 Infantry Division) is  deployed primarily in Rajouri and Poonch districts, this division deals with counter-infiltration and counter-terror operations along the Line of Control (LoC).

