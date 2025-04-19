5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan; Tremors felt across Kashmir

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon, with tremors rippling through parts of Jammu and Kashmir, causing panic among residents.

In a post on X, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said, “EQ of M: 5.8, On: 19/04/2025 12:17:53 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.20 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Tremors were experienced across multiple areas of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Kupwara. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.