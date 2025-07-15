Kavinder Gupta appointed new LGLadakh

Srinagar, July 14:In a key political development, senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh, succeeding Brigadier (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who resigned recently.

The RashtrapatiBhavan on Monday announced the appointment of BJP leader Kavinder Gupta as new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. “The President of India has accepted the resignation of Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory,” the press communique read.

Other major appointments include Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh as Governor of Haryana and Pusapati Ashok GajapathiRaju as Governor of Goa.

President DroupadiMurmu recently accepted the resignation of Brigadier B D Mishra (Retired) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh which left the role vacant.

Gupta, a seasoned politician from Jammu and Kashmir, has held multiple key roles which includes first elected Mayor of Jammu, Speaker of the erstwhile J&K Legislative Assembly and Deputy Chief Minister during the 2018 BJP-PDP coalition government

Known for his oratory and poetic flair, Gupta is seen as a loyal party man and a skilled consensus-builder. His appointment is viewed as a strategic move by the Centre to strengthen governance and development in the strategically significant Union Territory of Ladakh.

In his remarks following the announcement, Gupta called the role “a significant yet challenging responsibility,” promising to prioritize development, transparency, and harmony.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, President, and Home Minister for their confidence in his leadership. He is expected to take charge in Leh shortly.