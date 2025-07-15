Reviving Kashmir’s trekking routes key to cultural tourism: CM

SRINAGAR, JULY 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today emphasised the importance of offering fresh and engaging experiences to promote repeat tourism in Kashmir—highlighting adventure tourism as a key solution.

He was speaking at the launch of the book “Valleys of Jammu and Kashmir – A Tribute to the Soul of Jammu and Kashmir” authored by Mehmood A. Shah, Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited. The event took place at a local hotel.

“If we aim to encourage repeat tourism, we must understand that visitors won’t return solely for our Mughal gardens, the Tulip bloom, or gondola rides,” Abdullah said. “They return when they find something new—something refreshing. Adventure tourism delivers just that. No two experiences are the same. A trail at sunrise looks different at sunset. Every trek has its own story.”

He called for the preservation and promotion of historic trekking routes across the region, noting that many of these trails connect Jammu with Kashmir and Kashmir with Ladakh. “These are not merely physical paths,” he said, “but cultural corridors that reflect our heritage and offer opportunities for sustainable tourism.”

Urging a broader tourism strategy, Abdullah stressed the need to move beyond markets where travel advisories act as barriers. “There are many countries without such restrictions, with travelers eager to explore landscapes like ours,” he noted. He also called for collaborative efforts with Ladakh to keep traditional trekking routes alive and accessible.

Reflecting on the current situation, the Chief Minister expressed regret that many of the trails featured in the book are currently inaccessible due to recent developments. “Reading this book brings both admiration and sadness—admiration for the natural riches we possess, and sadness because we’re currently unable to fully experience or share them,” he said. “It is my sincere hope, and indeed my mission, to see these routes reopened for our youth, trekkers, and visitors.”

Abdullah also shared his personal regret at never having trekked these routes and praised the author’s passion and dedication. “Mr. Shah is truly fortunate to have explored these trails over the past two decades. His experiences, so vividly documented in this book, reflect a deep and enduring love for the land.”

To ensure broader access and usability, the Chief Minister advocated for digitizing the book. “If we truly want this work to reach trekking enthusiasts, we must digitize it—perhaps through an app. Let its coordinates, photographs, stories, and waypoints serve as a digital guide for adventure lovers,” he suggested.

He added that while the book is a beautiful addition to any coffee table, its real worth lies in becoming a practical resource that inspires exploration and supports sustainable tourism.

The event also featured addresses by Advisor to the Chief Minister, NasirAslamWani, and the author Mehmood A. Shah. It was moderated by renowned endocrinologist Dr.ShariqMasoodi and attended by prominent figures from the travel, trade, tourism, and media sectors.