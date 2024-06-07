J&K Bank and KPDCL sign MoU to enhance ease in electricity bill payment for consumers

With a view to enhance ease in bill payment for electricity consumers, J&K Bank today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).

As per the agreement all banking activities of KPDCL related to electricity bill collection will be conducted exclusively through J&K Bank.

Managing Director Mussarat ul Islam (KAS) signed the agreement on behalf of KPDCL while General Manager Shabir Ahmad put in his signatures representing J&K Bank in presence of Bank’s General Manager (Govt. Business) Syed Rais Maqbool, Chief Engineer (KPDCL) Sandeep Seth, DGM Manju Gupta and senior officials from KPDCL and the Bank.

Commenting on the MoU, General Manager GM Syed Rais Maqbool said, “The MOU with KPDCL is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology and our banking expertise to provide unparalleled convenience to our customers. While streamlining the bill payment process in the valley, the agreement will also help in deepening Bank’s digital footprint by reaching consumers in the most remote corners of the region.”

In his remarks on the completion of forty five years of relationship between J&K Bank and KPDCL, he expressed hope that the Bank’s collaboration with KPDCL in its various projects will benefit the society for times to come.

Speaking on the occasion MD KPDCL Mussarat ul Islam commended the Bank for its vital role in the economic development of J&K.

He further said, “Partnering with J&K Bank enables us to enhance our service delivery and ensure that our consumers have multiple convenient options for paying their electricity bills. This collaboration will significantly improve the efficiency of our operations and provide a better customer experience especially for those living in the far flung areas of J&K.”

In his remarks, Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad said, “This partnership with KPDCL marks a significant milestone in our efforts to provide convenient and efficient bill collection services to the people of valley. By leveraging our extensive branch network and advanced digital banking solutions, we aim to make electricity bill payments easy and accessible for everyone, including those in remote areas.”

Notably, the agreement has been executed to enhance the convenience of consumers and the general public by facilitating electricity bill payments, and under the agreement J&K Bank will offer a variety of payment options, including traditional over-the-counter services and all alternate digital channels.

Pertinently, in far-flung areas such as Gurez, Tangdhar, Keran, Machil, and other remote locations, the Bank will provide both over-the-counter and digital collection services to consumers. The idea is to ensure that KPDCL consumers can pay their electricity bills with ease and convenience irrespective of their location in J&K.

In addition to these services, J&K Bank has been appointed as the “Direct Debit Account Agent” of KPDCL for making payments to vendors during the implementation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).