UPSC declares final results of 2024 Civil Services Examination

Srinagar, Apr 22: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2024 on Tuesday.

According to a press briefing by the Government of India’s Press Information Bureau, the results are based on the written part of the Civil Services Examination held by the UPSC in September 2024.

The briefing further said that the interviews for the Personality Test were conducted between January and April 2025. Based on the overall performance, candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Shakti Dubey has topped the list of 1,009 candidates who have been recommended for appointment.

“A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment to civil services,” the briefing added.