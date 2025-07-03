LG flags off first batch of ShriAmarnathJiYatra pilgrims

Jammu, July 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual ShriAmarnathJiYatra from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp, marking the formal beginning of this year’s sacred pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Lord Shiva.

Addressing the pilgrims and media at the occasion, LG Sinha extended his best wishes for a safe,peaceful, and spiritually enriching journey, describing the Yatra as a“journey of faith and self-discovery.”

“This sacred pilgrimage is not just a trek; it is an inward journey of devotion. I wish all spiritual seekers a safe and comfortable journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva and a deeply soul-stirring experience,” the LG said.

He lauded the collective efforts of the administration, security forces, ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for making elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth, secure, and incident-free Yatra.

“Jammu city has come alive with a new vibrancy. Undeterred by recent terror incidents, devotees of Bhole Baba are arriving in huge numbers, demonstrating immense faith. I hope this year’s Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” he added.

According to officials, 5,892 pilgrims embarked on the holy journey in the first batch on Wednesday morning.

Of the total pilgrims, 2,489 took the Baltal route, while 3,403 opted for the traditionalPahalgam route. The convoy included buses, medium and light motor vehicles (MMVs, LMVs), and even two-wheelers.

“The pilgrims departed in 310 vehicles,166 from Baltal route and 144 from Pahalgam routeaccompanied by 28 escort vehicles and multiple ambulances to ensure security and safety,” senior officer of the Tourism Department, Rajesh Raina, informed Rising Kashmir.

“The demographic breakdown of the pilgrims includes from Baltal route: 1,748 males, 576 females, 23 children, 135 sadhus, 07 sadhvisand from Pahalgam route2,647 males, 467 females, 08 children, 200 sadhus, 65 sadhvis, and 16 transgender pilgrims,” he said.

The convoy moved under multi-layered security cover, with both the front and rear of the procession escorted by police and paramilitary personnel. Officials from the Tourism Department, including Rajesh Raina, monitored the logistics.

The ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board, along with the J&K Police, CRPF, andcivil administration,have worked in coordination to ensure foolproof arrangements, including medical care, communication facilities, sanitation, and shelter.

The flag-off ceremony was attended byeminent spiritual leaders, heads of religious organisations, public representatives, senior civil and police officials, Shrine Board members, and a large number of devotees. The enthusiasm was palpable, with chants of “Bam BamBhole” echoing through the camp.

The LG concluded his address with a prayer for a safe and successful Yatra, and called on citizens to collectively build a peaceful and developed Jammu and Kashmir.