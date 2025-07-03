First batch of pilgrims reach Baltal Base Camp

Ganderbal, July 2: The first batch of pilgrims for the ShriAmarnathJiYatra 2025 reached Baltal Base Camp today, marking the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage.

The District Administration of Ganderbal welcomed the yatris with great warmth and devotion. The ceremony was graced by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Kishore, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed FahimBihaqi, SDM Kangan, and other senior officers from civil administration, police, and members of the local community.

Addressing the pilgrims, Deputy Commissioner Kishore extended his best wishes for a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey. He assured them of full administrative support and reiterated the district’s commitment to facilitating a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the safety, security, and convenience of the pilgrims, including medical facilities, sanitation services, and round-the-clock security. These measures reflect the administration’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of care during the Yatra.

The pilgrims expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and proactive assistance extended by both the civil and police administrations.

The District Administration affirmed its resolve to continue providing all necessary support to ensure the Yatra remains safe, smooth, and spiritually enriching for all participants.