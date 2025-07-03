Srinagar admin welcomes first batch at PanthaChowk

SRINAGAR, JULY 02: In a heartfelt gesture of hospitality, the Srinagar District Administration on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to the first batch of ShriAmarnathJiYatra pilgrims as they arrived at PanthaChowk.

The reception was led by District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar AkshayLabroo, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar SandeepChaudhary, following the formal flag-off of the Yatra from Jammu by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

DC Srinagar and SSP personally greeted the pilgrims on their arrival and reviewed the arrangements in place to ensure their comfort, safety, and convenience.

Also present at the reception site were senior officers from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Police Department, and officials from various wings of the district administration, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to a smooth and secure Yatra experience.

In a press release issued here today, DC AkshayLabroo said the annual AmarnathYatra is a spiritually significant event and the district administration, in coordination with police and civic agencies, has made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate a safe and seamless pilgrimage.

“The safety, comfort, and wellbeing of the pilgrims is our top priority,” he said, adding that all stakeholders are working round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of all logistical, security, and public service plans.

Officials, civil society members, and locals also joined in to welcome the Yatris and prayed for the peaceful and successful completion of this year’s Yatra.