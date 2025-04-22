Free Medical Camp Organized by Amandeep BR Medicity, Sopore

Amandeep BR Medicity, Sopore, in collaboration with Ahmad’s Path Lab & Super Speciality Clinic, successfully conducted a free medical camp on 21st April 2025, reinforcing its commitment to community health and outreach.

The camp, held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm near Dak Banglow, opposite R&B Office, witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents across Sopore and neighboring areas.

The event featured consultations by renowned specialists, including Dr. Burhan Nazir (Consultant – Orthopaedics) and Dr. Munaza Shora (Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology).

As part of the camp, attendees availed exclusive discounts—20% on X-Rays, 30% on Dexa Scans, and 50% on Lab Tests. Special offers on gynaecology-specific tests were also provided, ensuring accessible diagnostics for women’s health concerns.

The initiative aimed to promote early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and awareness among the general public. The dedicated efforts of the medical and support staff played a crucial role in the smooth execution and success of the camp.

Amandeep BR Medicity continues to serve the community with world-class medical care, striving to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all.

Dr. Amandeep Kaur, Director, Amandeep Group of Hospitals, said: “At Amandeep BR Medicity, our mission is to bring quality healthcare to the doorstep of every community. This free medical camp in Sopore is a reflection of our commitment to preventive care and early diagnosis. We are proud to see our expert teams making a real difference in people’s lives.”

Mr. Baldev Singh, MD and CEO, Peaks Group of Companies, shared: “At Peaks Group, our core vision is to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved areas. Partnering with Amandeep BR Medicity for this free medical camp in Sopore is a meaningful step towards ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every household. The overwhelming community participation reflects the need—and our responsibility—to do more.”

From just a five-bedded hospital, AHPL has grown to more than 750 operational beds, and a team of more than 170 distinguished surgeons and physicians, who have transformed more than 5 lakh lives, and counting.

The Amandeep Group has six branches, with two located in Amritsar and one each in Pathankot, Ferozepur, Srinagar, and Tarn Taran. The Group has transformed 5 lakh lives since its inception.

For more information, the hospital can be contacted at 0194 312 1717.