5 injured in terrorist attack in Baisaran village of Pahalgam

At least five persons have been injured after terrorists attacked a group of tourists in Baisaran village of Pahalgam today afternoon, while security forces have been rushed to the spot, officials said.

A top police official said that terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran villag today afternoon.

He said that in the incident five persons have been injured while security forces have rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, a health official said that two injured persons were brought to a nearby hospital and their condition is stable—(KNO)