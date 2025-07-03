Scented streets, warm hearts greet yatris at Qazigund

Qazigund/Pahalgam, July 02:

In a vibrant display of communal harmony and traditional Kashmiri hospitality, locals, civil society members, administration officials, and political leaders from across the spectrum warmly welcomed the first batch of ShriAmarnathJiYatra pilgrims as they entered the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

At the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund, which marks the gateway to the Valley, residents lined the highway holding traditional kangris (firepots) filled with Izhaband, a fragrant herb burnt to ward off evil. Locals showered the pilgrims with garlands, flowers, and cheers as a gesture of welcome.

“We’ve been doing this for five years now—it’s become a tradition,” said MohdIqbal, a resident of Dooru. “We want the Yatris to feel safe and welcome. The Pahalgam attack was a sting in the heart, but it won’t derail our hospitality.”

MituBarika, another local, said the practice of using Izhaband-filled kangris dates back to the Maharaja’s time. “It creates a welcoming aura. Yatris are part of Kashmir’s harmony, and we’ll always welcome them with open arms,” she said, encouraging more devotees to visit the shrine.

In Pahalgam, social activist Imaad Mir said the region stands for peace and brotherhood.

“People from all backgrounds, regardless of political ideology, turned up to greet the pilgrims. We are hopeful for a peaceful and successful Yatra,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, AtharAamir Khan, who was present at the Navyug Tunnel along with other administrative officers, lauded the public participation.

“Along with the administration, members of civil society, trade bodies, and locals welcomed the pilgrims with open arms and hearts,” he said.

As the first batch reached the Nunwan Base Camp, senior officials from the district administration were present to receive them. Devotees expressed enthusiasm and satisfaction with the arrangements.

“This time, the facilities are much better,” said a pilgrim from Rajasthan.

Arun Kumar, from Ludhiana, added: “The Langers, toilets, and security measures are well managed. The administration has done a commendable job.”

A local civil society group in Pahalgam had also set up a free stall distributing water and juice, adding a warm and personal touch to the welcome.