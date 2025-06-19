6-Year-Old Boy Dies, Sister Battles for Life After Falling into Uncovered Tubewell in Harwani Budgam

A heart-wrenching tragedy struck the Harwani area of Khansahab in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday when two minor siblings fell into a deep, uncovered tubewell, resulting in the death of a 6-year-old boy, while his 5-year-old sister remains in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Basit Ahmad Khan and the injured as his sister Zainab , children of Mohammad Afrooz Khan, residents of Harwani.

According to the KNS siblings were playing near the tubewell when the tragic mishap occurred.

The tubewell, reportedly without any safety covering or fencing, became a death trap for the innocent children. Both were pulled out in an unconscious state and rushed by their family members to the Sub-District Hospital Khansahab.

However, Basit was declared brought dead by the doctors. Zainab, who sustained serious injuries, was immediately referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for advanced medical treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain responsibility. (KNS)