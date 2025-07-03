‘Let the yatra heal what terror tried to break’: LG Sinha

Jammu, July 2 :As the sacred ShriAmarnathjiYatra begins, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called the pilgrimage a journey of both spiritual transcendence and defiance, a healing balm for a region still reeling from the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In a deeply reflective article published in The Indian Express, Sinha emphasised that this year’s Yatra is more than just a religious event.

“This year’s AmarnathYatra is also a statement against terrorism,” Sinha wrote. “The soul of J&K was wounded in Pahalgam with the killing of innocent civilians by Pakistani terrorists after identifying their faith.”

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir, hurt by Pakistan’s nefarious design to disturb peace, communal harmony and growing prosperity in the Union Territory, are eagerly waiting to extend a warm welcome to pilgrims,” he wrote. “The government machinery and security apparatus are prepared to ensure it is incident-free and seekers return home immersed in divine bliss.”

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave—situated at nearly 13,000 feet in the Himalayas—will see more than half a million devotees undertake the physically demanding trek to pay homage to Lord Shiva. But this year, the journey takes on added emotional and symbolic weight. The memory of the Pahalgam massacre, where civilians were killed by Pakistani terrorists after being identified by their faith, still lingers heavily.

Sinha said the attack not only shocked the nation but also awakened Jammu and Kashmir’s collective conscience. “Women stepped out of their homes, ensuring their voices were not lost. The outpouring of emotions, though sudden, was in sync with Prime Minister NarendraModi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism,” he noted. He credited this policy with having significantly transformed the region post-2019, pulling it out of the grip of terrorism and onto the path of peace and development.

Calling the AmarnathYatra a personal spiritual odyssey, Sinha described its transformative power. “This spiritual journey is overwhelming due to the hypnotic spell of divinity that overcomes fatigued legs and cold-engulfed bodies,” he wrote. “On the trek to the holy cave, the un-essentials of life disappear. What remains is awareness—that someone else up there guides your life.”

He cited ancient scriptures and verses from the Shiva Sutra to underscore the sanctity of the pilgrimage. “Phansunotresomdarshanam, Shiv tuliyojayate (Divine energy blossoming—You need to experience it to become like me),” he quoted, calling it a profound message to humanity.

Sinha also highlighted the transformation Jammu and Kashmir has undergone in recent years, especially after the abrogation of Article 370. From economic growth and youth empowerment to large-scale infrastructure development, he said the government has pursued a dual strategy—protecting innocent civilians while targeting terrorists and their networks.

The improvements made to the Yatra infrastructure since 2022 reflect this broader shift. Wider tracks on both routes, real-time RFID tracking for all pilgrims and service providers, 24×7 surveillance through live feeds, hospitals at the Baltal and Chandanwari base camps, and the establishment of grid power and optical fibre connectivity along the route are all part of this new phase of efficient, secure governance.

“In previous years, there wasn’t even a proper power supply along the route. Now, we have ensured seamless connectivity and safety,” he said. Last year, over five lakh devotees participated, the highest number in 12 years. This year, helicopter services have been suspended due to safety concerns, and pilgrims have been urged to travel only in official convoys from Jammu to the base camps.

Touching upon the broader significance of these changes, Sinha said that the successful conduct of the Yatra will reaffirm India’s collective resolve to build a “Viksit Jammu and Kashmir” and a “Viksit Bharat.”

“The massive footfall of tourists in the last five years indicates the nation’s resolve. Jammu and Kashmir is now vying for a generational shift,” he wrote, urging every Indian to participate in this transformation. “The caravan of development that started in 2019 must move forward.”

Concluding with a heartfelt appeal, Sinha invited all devotees of Lord Shiva to undertake the Yatra and stand in spiritual solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Your pilgrimage will spiritually heal Jammu and Kashmir, wounded by the April 22 terror attack. May Mahadev bless us,” he said.