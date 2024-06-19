Breaking

Two militants killed, Cop and Army soldier Injured in Sopore Encounter

Two Unidentified militant have been killed while as one cop and a army soldier was injured in an encounter at Hadipora Rafiabad area of North Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday.

A top police officer told , that two militants have been killed in a gunfight, however their identity is yet to be ascertained as their bodies have not been retrieved from the spot.

Also a cop of JK Police and a army soldier was wounded and where shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

A joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

 

