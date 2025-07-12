Minister Javed Rana directs for upgrades in Gujjar-Bakerwal Hostels

Srinagar, July 12: Minister for Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today called for upgrading Gujjar-Bakerwal Hostels with provisions of all the modern facilities to address existing gaps and foster a conducive environment that supports both academic and personal growth of the students.

He underscored the commitment of Government led by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah to enhancing the living conditions and educational environment for tribal students.

In line with this vision for enhancing the quality of facilities for students, Rana instructed Director Tribal Affairs to take concrete steps to improve hostels’ management, and plan and implement upgrades to the hostel facilities.

These upgrades are expected to address the existing shortcomings and provide students with a nurturing environment that supports their overall development.

During a visit to Gujjar-Bakewal hostels in Srinagar today, Rana conducted a thorough inspection of the facilities and had an in-depth interaction with the students. He visited hostels at Bemina and Tulsi Bagh.

He also undertook a comprehensive review of revised DPR of the under construction buildings and directed for expedited completion by PWD during this year.

During the visit, Rana meticulously evaluated the quality of facilities provided to the inmates, assessing the infrastructure to identify areas that require improvement.

The Minister’s inspection of the hostel’s infrastructure was comprehensive, covering key areas such as classrooms, mess facilities, library services, and recreational spaces.

Rana aimed to get a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by the students and the scope for improvement in the facilities provided.

Rana also engaged with the students, gathering valuable feedback on hostel management and facilities. This interaction allowed him to understand their needs, concerns, and aspirations, which will be crucial in planning and implementing improvements.

The Minister’s emphasis on creating a supportive environment highlights the importance of enabling students to excel academically and reach their full potential.

“We are taking proactive steps to address students’ concerns and improve hostel facilities”, the Minister said while assuring that Government aims to bridge the gaps in the existing system and promote an environment that fosters growth and development.

In our efforts to ensure the welfare of the tribal community, prioritizing the needs of tribal students and working towards creating a supportive and inclusive environment in crucial and the Government is taking significant strides towards empowering the community and paving the way for a brighter future for its younger generation, Rana added.