“A matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir”: Manoj Sinha on PM’s visit to Srinagar on International Yoga Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that it is a matter of pride for the people of J&K that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performing Yoga near Dal Lake in Srinagar along with over 7,000 people on International Yoga Day, June 21.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday—his first in his third term. The visit coincides with the celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day, during which he will join a youth programme.

The event, which underscores the significance of Yoga and wellness, is being meticulously organized by the J&K administration in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush. People from several districts have been invited to participate in this grand celebration.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Sinha highlighted the efforts put in by the administration to ensure the success of this event, which aims to promote the benefits of Yoga and foster a sense of unity and well-being among the participants.

Meanwhile preparations for the event are in full swing, with extensive arrangements made for security, logistics, and participant accommodation. The administration is keen to showcase the beauty and hospitality of the region to the national and international community.

This historic event is expected to draw significant attention, highlighting the cultural and natural splendor of Jammu and Kashmir while promoting the universal appeal of Yoga.