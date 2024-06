A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Hadipora Rafiabad area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

On a specific input recieved by police and security forces, a cordon and search operation was launched. During the searches, the hiding militants fired upon the search party, triggering off a gunfight.

Till this report was being filed the operation in the area was still underway.(GNS)