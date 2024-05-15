Breaking

Vikas Gupta Is DIG ACB; 2 SPs, 3 DySPs Also Posted In Anti Corruption Body

The government has transpired Vikas Gupta (IPS), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, and posted him as DIG Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K against an available vacancy in the interest of administration. Separately, according to the copy of orders with GNS, two Superintendents of Police— Amit Verma, JKPS, Dy. CO Border Bn. Jammu and Surinder Kumar, JKPS, Dy. CO IR 24th Bn—have been posted in the ACB.

Also, five Deputy Superintendents of Police have been transferred and posted in ACB. They include Narinder Singh from IR 16th Bn, Shwetambri Sharma from IR 15th Bn, Davinder Singh from HG Doda, Mudasir Tramboo from TRFC Pul-Shopian and Imran Malik from Crime Branch Jammu. (GNS)

