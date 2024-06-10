Tragic Accident at Ranga Mode Zojilla: One Dead, Six Injured

Ganderbal, June 10: In a tragic incident, one person lost their life and six others were injured after an Innova vehicle skidded off the road and plunged down a steep slope. The accident occurred on Monday, with the vehicle bearing registration number PB01A/4898.

According to sources, the vehicle lost control at a sharp turn, leading to the fatal plunge. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the six injured passengers were immediately tended to by a swift response from the Sonamarg Police, Tourist Police, medical teams, and local residents.

The injured were transported to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Sonamarg for urgent medical treatment. The condition of the injured passengers is currently being assessed, with further details on their status expected to be released shortly.

More details are awaited