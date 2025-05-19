SIA files chargesheet in Surankote Temple Grenade Attack Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in connection with the grenade attack on a temple in Surankote that occurred on November 15, 2023.

According to a statement issued here, The chargesheet has been filed against two individuals namely Abdul Aziz, son of Late Abdul Rehman, resident of Hari Safeda, Surankote, District Poonch, and Nazir Ahmed alias Naziroo alias Ali Khan, son of Late Khursheed Ahmed, a Pakistan-based terrorist who also hails from Hari Safeda, Surankote.

Investigations have revealed that Abdul Aziz carried out the grenade attack on instructions received from Nazir Ahmed, who is currently operating from Pakistan. Nazir Ahmed had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2001, where he joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and later became associated with the Jammu Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF).

Towards the end of 2022, Nazir Ahmed re-established contact with Abdul Aziz, his relative, through encrypted messaging applications using Pakistan-based numbers. During this time, he radicalized and recruited Aziz into HM/JKGF, instructing him to carry out grenade attacks in District Poonch to further the terror outfit’s agenda and ideology.

Nazir Ahmed not only indoctrinated and recruited Abdul Aziz but also supplied him with hand grenades and detailed instructions for the execution of the attack through encrypted communication channels.

The investigation reveals a wider conspiracy by the Pakistan-sponsored Hizbul Mujahideen to destabilize the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The act aimed to spread terror, incite communal violence, and undermine public peace by creating fear among the common people.

The filing of the chargesheet underscores the SIA’s unwavering resolve to dismantle terror networks and safeguard the peace and security of Jammu and Kashmir.