Breaking

NIA team in J-K’s Reasi to assist police, assess situation

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday to support local police and evaluate the current ground situation following the terror attack, according to sources.

The sources said that the NIA’s forensic team is also present on-site and is working on collecting evidence.

The NIA, India’s premier counter-terrorism agency, often collaborates with state police to address high-profile and sensitive cases as part of its routine affair in terror attack cases, the sources added.

The NIA’s move follows the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims that has raised security concerns. The central agency’s involvement is expected to enhance the investigation and ensure a thorough examination of the evidence.

According to officials, the bus, coming from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district. “Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge killing at least nine persons and injuring 33 others,” they said.

The rescue operation was completed at the earliest and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, the officials added. (ANI)

 

You Might Also Like

Tragic Accident at Ranga Mode Zojilla: One Dead, Six Injured

At least two ‘terrorists’ involved in Reasi attack: J-K police

Search operation underway in Reasi after terror attack

T20 WC: Pakistan restrict India to 119; Naseem, Haris take three wickets each

Tarun Chugh condemns terrorist attack on bus in J&K’s Reasi

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tragic Accident at Ranga Mode Zojilla: One Dead, Six Injured
Next Article Abhijeet Jasrotia Congratulates Dr. Jitendar Singh on His Hat Trick as Minister in Modi Cabinet
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“That was a crucial stage”: Jasprit Bumrah on dismissing Muhammad Rizwan in T20 World Cup 2024 match
Developing Story
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates PM Modi for taking oath on his third consecutive term
Developing Story
LG Sinha visits GMC Jammu & Narayana Hospital, Katra to enquire about the injured pilgrims
Developing Story
PM Modi assumes charge for 3rd time, signs first file to transfer PM Kisan Nidhi instalment to farmers
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.