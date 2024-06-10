NIA team in J-K’s Reasi to assist police, assess situation

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday to support local police and evaluate the current ground situation following the terror attack, according to sources.

The sources said that the NIA’s forensic team is also present on-site and is working on collecting evidence.

The NIA, India’s premier counter-terrorism agency, often collaborates with state police to address high-profile and sensitive cases as part of its routine affair in terror attack cases, the sources added.

The NIA’s move follows the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims that has raised security concerns. The central agency’s involvement is expected to enhance the investigation and ensure a thorough examination of the evidence.

According to officials, the bus, coming from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district. “Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge killing at least nine persons and injuring 33 others,” they said.

The rescue operation was completed at the earliest and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, the officials added. (ANI)