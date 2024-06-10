Breaking

At least two ‘terrorists’ involved in Reasi attack: J-K police

After around nine pilgrims were killed in a terror attack in Reasi district on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said that at least two ‘terrorists’ were involved in the attack.

“As per eyewitnesses, two (terrorists) were there as of now. A combing operation is underway in the area. Five teams have been formed to search in the area,” Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma told ANI.

Detailing about the attack incident that took place at around 06.10 pm on Sunday, the SSP Sharma said that the militants fired upon the bus yesterday. “Nine people are reportedly feared dead and 33 were injured and are being treated in different hospitals,” she said.

The SSP further said that five teams have been formed to conduct the search operation in the dense forest area in and around the incident spot.

While speaking to ANI, Bhushan Uppal, a former Sarpanch claimed that the firing continued for about 15-20 minutes and the driver was shot in the head.

“As soon as we came to know that terrorists attacked the vehicle, we rushed to the spot and started rescuing people travelling in the bus which was targeted by the terrorists. When we asked the injured people, they told us that one of the terrorists shot the bus driver in the head. The driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch. They (terrorists) did not stop firing and kept firing for 15 to 20 minutes, because of which some passengers also sustained bullet injuries,” he said.

The Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force are also present at the site. Drones are also being used to search the forest area.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district.

“Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge,” they said.

Officials said that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the LG said in a post on X.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” the J-K LG added. (ANI)

 

