SWD Ramban holds awareness program aiming Women Empowerment

Ramban, June 19: The Department of Social Welfare Ramban organized an awareness programme on Wednesday at Halla Dhandrath focusing on various initiatives aimed at empowering women and combating substance abuse. The event highlighted the Sankalp initiative, the functioning of the One Stop Centre for Women, Ramban and Nasha Mukt Abhiyan campaign.
District Social Welfare Officer, Ramban, Rahul Gupta emphasized that these campaigns are conducted regularly under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Basheer-Ul-Haq Choudhary. The primary goal is to support and empower women while addressing critical social issues such as substance abuse.
The DSWO highlighted the Sankalp program, which aims to empower women by providing them with opportunities for personal and professional growth. He also discussed the One Stop Centre for Women, Ramban, which offers essential support and assistance to women in distress.
Rajni Sharma, a staff member at the One Stop Centre, led the awareness drive on the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan campaign. She underscored the severe impact of drug abuse on society and reiterated the District Administration’s commitment to achieving a drug-free community.
The Department of Social Welfare and the District Administration has made efforts to create a safer, more supportive environment for women and to address the pressing issue of substance abuse.

