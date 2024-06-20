DC Rajouri reviews functioning of Revenue Department

Rajouri, June 19: In order to enhance public service delivery within the Revenue Department, the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Om Prakash Bhagat chaired a comprehensive meeting on Wednesday.

The key points discussed in the meeting were progress made in Svamitva Scheme, pendency in JK-IGRAMS of LG Portal, online Vigilance Cases (DVO Complaints)/Other Complaints, disposal of Complaints/ grievances on J&K Monitoring Redressal Portal, Digitization/Quality Check/Freezing of Jamabandies and Updation of Girdawaris, data entry of backlog Mutations, recreation of Maps/Mussavi, online Services, change of Land use (CLU) etc.

Other points discussed in the meeting were status of attestation of mutations, acquisition of land for any other defence purposes, eviction/ encroachment on state /common/kahcharai land, entry of government buildings in revenue record, status of utilization of funds in FCR CAPEX, fencing of State Land, usage of land retrieved, status of Revenue Court cases Monitoring System (RCCMS), pendency on PSGA/Auto Appeal, progress in establishment/functioning of common service C Centre and reports of court cases.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the tehsil-wise status of the digitization of land records and directed the submission of the digitized records for freezing to ensure their integrity and accuracy. Additionally, he emphasized the need to address the backlog of mutations, instructing officers to clear all pending applications promptly to streamline land record management and improve overall efficiency.

Regarding the online services of the revenue department, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to ensure their provision in a hassle-free and timely manner, enhancing accessibility and efficiency for the public.

Similarly, an in-depth discussion was also held for all other agenda points in the meeting and the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring accessibility, accountability and elevated public service standards in the Revenue Department.

He directed the officers to work towards the expeditious resolution of public grievances and the implementation of innovative e-governance initiatives to enhance the overall efficiency and transparency of the system.

The meeting marked a significant stride towards strengthening the responsiveness of the Revenue Department and establishing a citizen-centric approach to public service delivery in the district.

The meeting was attended by the ADC Rajouri, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria; ADC Nowshera, Babu Ram Tandan; ADC Kalakote, Mohammad Tanveer; ACR, Mohammad Jhangir Khan and all Tehsildars / Naib Tehsildars.