Relatives from Ladakh and Baltistan reunite after 70 Years during Hajj Pilgrimage

Saudi, June 19: In a heartwarming and historic reunion, relatives from Ladakh and Baltistan, separated for over seven decades, met during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage at Saudi Arabia. The emotional gathering occurred against the backdrop of ongoing peace in the region but highlights the persistent barriers that keep families apart.

Despite the peace in the region, people of Ladakh and Gilgit-Baltistan remain deprived of the opportunity to meet. The meeting was a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between families torn apart by political and geographical divides.

Renowed Social Acitivist from Kargil Sajjad Kargili Shared a video upon of Social Media Platform Formally Known as “X” Relatives from #Ladakh and #Baltistan, divided for last 70 years, finally met during the #Hajj pilgrimage.

They are continuously demanding the reopening of the #Kargil-#Skardu road for divided families, but their pleas have been ignored by the governments on both sides.

For years, residents of both regions have continuously demanded the reopening of the Kargil-SkarduRoad to facilitate reunions of divided families. However, their pleas have been consistently ignored by the governments on both sides. The road, if reopened, would offer a direct route for families to connect, promoting not just emotional but also cultural and social healing.

The families’ reunion during Hajj has brought attention to what many describe as an unending and unseen tragedy. The emotional moments shared by these long-separated relatives underscore the deep human desire for connection and the pain of prolonged separation.