SWD organises grand Marathon to create awareness on drug menace, BBBP campaign

Ramban, June 09: Social welfare Department Ramban under the overall guidance of Deputy Commissioner Ramban Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary organised a 3 Kilometers Marathon to generate awareness among masses regarding ill effects of drug addiction and encouragement in education and participation of girl child under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP).
The Marathon was held under the supervision of District Social Welfare officer Ramban Rahul Gupta. He reiterated that the Department is committed to work for the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. He said that such events are necessary to promote Healthy life style in Youth and also act as an agent for generating awareness among the masses.
The 3 KM run started from Ramban Petrol Pump and culminated at District Administration Complex Maitra Ramban. Nearly 200 runners participated in the event with great zeal and fervour. Top three runners under both the Men and women category were facilitated with Prize money and momentous.
Mohd Aqib, Preetam Kumar and Shubam Singh clinched first second and third position respectively under Men’s category. Whereas Samta Devi, Shruti Devi and Tanvi Katoch got first second and third position respectively in women’s category.
Winners of the event thanked the District Administration Ramban for organising such events and also appreciated the overall management of the event.

