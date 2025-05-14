J&K Congress urges PM to announce special relief package for shelling victims in J&K

Poonch, May 13: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra has urged the Prime Minister to announce a comprehensive special package for the relief and rehabilitation of those affected by recent shelling in the region.

Condemning Pakistan for targeting civilian populations in Poonch, Rajouri and other areas, Karra expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs and the injured. He highlighted the devastating losses incurred, including damage to livestock and property.

Accompanied by Working President Raman Bhalla, Ex-Chairman JKLC Jahangir Mir, AICC Secretaries Shah Nawaz Chaudhary and Neeraj Kundan, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, MLA Iftikhar Ahmed and others, the team undertook an extensive tour of affected areas in Poonch district, meeting bereaved families and those suffering property and livestock losses.

The delegation visited Baila in Mandi area, offering condolences to the family of Islamic scholar Qari Mohammed Iqbal, who was martyred in shelling, as well as another victim in Bandichechian.

Karra condemned the labelling of the martyr as a terrorist by some national media, calling it highly condemnable and demanding appropriate legal action. Such misrepresentation hurts the families and damages societal harmony, he said.

The team also visited Chaj Troh, where two children were buried after losing their lives in shelling, and Dungas near Christ School.

Earlier, Karra and other leaders visited Shri Budda Amarnath Temple, Dera Nangaali Sahib, and offered prayers for peace, harmony, and brotherhood. They also visited Bagyala Masjid Zia-ul-Aloom, Poonch City Gita Bhawan, Gurudwara Singh Sabha Mohalla, and the house of martyr Surjan Singh. The delegation inquired about the injured at the hospital and met with families who lost loved ones in the shelling.

The affected residents called for immediate compensation for losses to lives, property, crops, livestock, and homes. Bhalla described Poonch as the worst-hit district in the country and demanded a special central package to aid the victims. He called for special recruitment drives for border youth in paramilitary forces and the construction of more community and individual bunkers for safety.

Karra condemned Pakistan for targeting civilians, saying Poonch is the most affected district nationwide. He expressed disappointment that the Prime Minister did not mention Poonch in his recent speech.

The J&K Congress chief urged the government to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament to discuss the situation comprehensively, from the Pehalgam carnage to the current ceasefire, and to inform the public about measures taken for relief and rehabilitation.

He reiterated the need for more bunkers equipped with facilities across the district, immediate relief measures, and martyr status for all those who lost their lives.

Later, the delegation visited Mankote and Mendhar, offering condolences to bereaved families.