Paintings on 2000-Year-Old Greek stories attracts Jammuties to Kala Kendra

Jammu, June 09: Fifty creative paintings by Yajur Mahajan, inspired by 2000-year-old Greek stories, were drawn a large number of Jammuties to Kala Kendra.The exhibition was organized by the Kala Kendra Society at the Master Sansar Chand Gallery.

To delve deeper into the exhibited works of the young painter, Yajur Mahajan a programme was held this afternoon for art students of Jammu. The event was presided over by Raj Kumar Katoch, Director of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums while Arun Bangotra, Principal of Polytechnic College Jammu was Chief Guest. Dr. Javaid Rahi, Secretary of Kala Kendra Society and eminent artist Bhushan Kesar were in the presidium.

In his address, Arun Bagotra underscored the importance of such events for the younger generation, encouraging them to blend their creativity with poetry and stories, much like Yajur Mahajan. He lauded the colors and techniques used in Mahajan’s paintings.

Raj Kumar Katoch noted the richness of the exhibited works, emphasizing their deep connection to poetry and history. He commended the Kala Kendra Society for organizing this meaningful event.

Dr. Javaid Rahi while speaking about Yajur Mahajan’s creative visual arts appreciated for his skills to connect his work with poetry. He said today’s interactions will defiantly inspire Jammu’s art students and young painters to depict the history of their region and country in ways that captivate future generations.

Yajur Mahajan shared insights into his creative process, explaining how he conceived each painting by merging poetry, history, and his own imagination. He expressed his gratitude to the Kala Kendra Society for providing a platform for his first solo exhibition in Jammu. The overwhelming response from his native town exceeded his expectations.

Prominent those visted exhibition include former Minister Priya Sethi, eminent theatre personlties Ravinder Koul, Deepak Kumar Ashutosh Mahajan, Ranbir Mahajan, Satuti Mahajan, Sanjay Gupta, Shashwat and students of arts from University of Jammu

The exhibition at Kala Kendra continues to attract visitors, offering a unique visual journey through ancient Greek stories as seen through the eyes of a contemporary artist.