Natrang stages Anton Chekhov’s UthalPuthal, highlights faith, respect in relationships

Jammu, June 09: Natrang staged ‘Uthal Puthal’, a play in Hindi based on a short story written by Anton Chekhov and directed by Neeraj Kant here on Sunday at Natrang’s Studio Theatre KachiChawni in its weekly Theatre Series, Sunday Theatre. The emotional quotient prevalent in the plot of the play was much appreciated by the audience. The play speaks about how necessary is the faith and respect is in relationships.

The play revolves around a young girl ‘Malvika’, who lives as a paying-guest in the house of one Mrs. Maya. She comes home from college one day to find the house in turmoil. When she walks into her room, she sees her mistress rummaging through her things. Mrs. Maya leaves in hurry and another maid tells Malvika that a very expensive brooch was lost and the ever suspicious and arrogant lady Mrs. Maya is searching and screening each and every one to find that.

She has no regards for anyone’s honesty and all are thieves in her eyes. ‘Malvika’ is very disturbed that the landlady would look through her things, obviously assuming her a thief. Then, at dinner, Maya makes a comment about how she will not tolerate thieves in her house. This pushes ‘Malvika’ over the edge, and she decides to leave the place. While she is packing, ‘Nikhil’, the master of the house and Maya’s husband, comes into her room and begs her to stay.

He then reveals that actually he stole the brooch as he was short of money and his dominating wife has captured all the possessions with her and turned him to be a beggar in his own house. This disturbs Malvika even more who stays with her decision to leave the home as there is no dignity in living at a place where there is no respect for your honesty and nothing else is more important than self-respect and dignity for an honest person.

Natrang’s artists who presented a remarkable performance included Aadesh Dhar as Nikhil, Vrinda Gujral as Malvika, Mehak Chib as Nisha, Payal Khanna as Maya and Sanna Devi & Lalita Sharma as Maid. Lights were operated by Neeraj Kant whereas the sound was rendered by Kushal Bhat. The show was coordinated by Mohd. Yaseen and presentations were done by Priya Kumari.