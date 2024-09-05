Sustainable solutions urgent to meet globally increasing energy demand: KU VC

Srinagar, Sep 04: To encourage collaboration and innovation in the field of semiconductor materials and devices and to provide a platform for advancing the semiconductor industry, the University of Kashmir (KU), Wednesday inaugurated a three-day international symposium here.

Titled ‘International Symposium on Semiconductor Materials and Devices (ISSMD)-2024’, the event is being organised by the Department of Physics, KU, in collaboration with Semiconductor Society (India) and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora and is sponsored by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), J&K Department of Science and Technology (JKDST), SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board) and J&K Bank (under its CSR initiative).

At the inaugural session, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan, underscored the importance of building a robust ecosystem for semiconductor research and development.

“As the global demand for energy continues to rise, the search for sustainable solutions has become increasingly urgent — semiconductors will play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges,” she said, adding that the symposium aligns perfectly with KU’s vision to contribute to the ‘India Semiconductor Mission’.

“It will also pave the way for technological advancements and will provide impetus to entrepreneurship, skill development and start-ups,” she said.

In his keynote, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof S Karmalkar, highlighted the symposium’s role in enhancing communication, collaboration and critical thinking within the field.

“Such gatherings are essential for the exchange of ideas and the development of new technologies that will shape the future of semiconductor devices,” he said.

Emphasising the technical relevance of the symposium, Vice Chancellor, IUST, Prof Shakil A Romshoo, asserted that it will spur technological advancements and promote growth of start-ups and incubation centres in the region.

“The advancements and innovations in semiconductor technology are crucial for placing India as a global leader in innovation. This will help make India as the ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ and for the international commitments to the carbon neutrality by 2070,” he said.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, said the symposium brings together leading minds from across the globe to explore the latest developments in semiconductor materials and devices.

“KU’s Department of Physics is already a key collaborator in national projects, such as the Gamma Ray Telescope started in Ladakh by Indian Institute of Astrophysics and Baba Atomic Research Centre,” he informed.

Head, Department of Physics, Prof Gowhar Bashir, outlined the broad spectrum of topics to be covered, ranging from material and fabrication techniques to cutting-edge devices, application and emerging trends.

“Together we have an opportunity to make significant strides in our field and to contribute to the advancement of technology that would shape the future,” he said.

During the inaugural ceremony, Prof K K S Jamwal, a renowned physicist and former Head, Department of Physics, KU was felicitated as a tribute to his contributions to the field.

Senior faculty, Department of Physics, KU, Dr Waseem Bari, conducted the proceedings of inaugural session while as senior faculty, Department of Physics, KU, Dr Ghulam Nabi Dar, proposed the formal vote of thanks.