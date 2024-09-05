Brainstorming session on Land Use Planning at SKUAST-K concludes

Srinagar, Sept 4: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) concluded a two-day brainstorming session on remote sensing and GIS-based land-use suitability for agriculture and urban planning on Wednesday.

Organized by the Division of Soil Science at SKUAST-K under Jammu and Kashmir’s flagship Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), the session brought together renowned policymakers, diplomats, bureaucrats, subject experts, and industry leaders. The discussions focused on sustainable land use planning for agriculture and urbanization, the critical role of data and remote sensing in agriculture, and the challenges posed by climate change.

During the valedictory session, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, underscored the critical role of data-driven agriculture in scientific policy-making. He emphasized the importance of leveraging data to develop sustainable land-use strategies for agriculture and urbanization. Prof. Ganai also applauded the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for its support in laying the foundation for research and development in agriculture under the flagship Holistic Agriculture Development Program.

Shri Shalindra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, delivered the concluding remarks with general recommendations, highlighting the role of technological interventions in policy-making and evaluation. Experts from IIT Bombay and Tirupati announced the development of a Centre of Excellence for research and development in geospatial sciences and urban dynamics. They also emphasized the importance of establishing a Technology Innovation Hub focused on technology and product development, startup support, and HR and skill development.

A total of five sessions and panel discussions were organized over the two days, exploring current models, case studies, and the implications of remote sensing and GIS-based land-use suitability for agriculture and urban planning. Experts deliberated on integrating advanced technologies to enhance decision-making processes and ensure sustainable land management. The sessions provided a platform for exchanging innovative ideas and best practices, aimed at addressing the evolving challenges of agriculture, urbanization, and sustainable development in the region.

The organizing Secretary of the Brainstorming Session, Dr. Shabir A. Bangroo, delivered a detailed technical summary of the session, followed by the launch of a faculty startup, ‘Farm2i’—a comprehensive AI and satellite data-driven farm management and decision support system. The Vice Chancellor and other dignitaries praised the Farm2i team for developing the first-of-its-kind AI and satellite-based disruptive technology, marking the initiation of the digital agriculture mission in Jammu and Kashmir. Dean of Horticulture, Prof. Shabir A. Wani, proposed the vote of thanks.