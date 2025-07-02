BreakingCity

Srinagar welcomes the first batch of Amarnath Yatris with warmth & devotion

DDC Chairperson, DC Srinagar & SSP Srinagar welcome pilgrims at PanthaChowk

In a warm gesture of hospitality, the Srinagar district administration led by DDC Chairperson, Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo along with Senior Superintendent of Police Sundeep Chakravarthy on Wednesday warmly welcomed the first batch of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims as they arrived at PanthaChowk in Srinagar.

This followed the formal commencement of the annual yatra which was flagged from Jammu by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, as part of the significant spiritual journey undertaken by the devotees every year to the holy Amarnathji cave.

Deputy Commissioner & SSP personally received the pilgrims and extended greetings besides ensuring all arrangements are in place for their comfort and safety.

DDC Chairperson, DC, SSP & Officials from the District Administration Srinagar, along with senior Officers from SMC and Police Department were present at the reception site to assist and guide the pilgrims. The administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a smooth and secure yatra experience for all devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stated that the Amarnathji Yatra is a significant spiritual journey and we are committed to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage with safety and comfort of all pilgrims. He added that the District Administration Srinagar along with Srinagar Police has put in place comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual Yatra and cater to the needs of the pilgrims.

Officials along with locals welcomed the Pilgrims and prayed for smooth, safe and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

