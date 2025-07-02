BreakingCity

Srinagar Police warn netizens against sharing content on Flag removal

RK Online Desk
Police on Wednesday said that it has been observed that certain social media users are circulating malicious content related to the removal of a particular flag. Such posts have the potential to disturb public order and harmony.

In a post on X, Srinagar police said, “It has been observed that certain social media users are circulating malicious content related to the removal of a particular flag. Such posts have the potential to disturb public order and harmony.”

All social media account holders are hereby strictly advised to immediately delete such content and refrain from sharing or uploading any similar material in the future.

Failure to comply will attract strict legal action under applicable laws.

We urge everyone to act responsibly and uphold peace in the community.

