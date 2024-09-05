IDE Bootcamp inaugurated for students, teachers of PM-SHRI Schools

New Delhi, Sep 04: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), and the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) have jointly inaugurated the second edition of the “Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp.”

This initiative, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurial skills among secondary and senior secondary school students, teachers, and principals of PM-SHRI schools, will be conducted in three slots from 4 to 19 September 2024 across ten locations.

The bootcamp was virtually inaugurated by Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, along with Shri Vipin Kumar, Additional Secretary of DoSEL. Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE and Chief Innovation Officer of the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell, also attended the event.

During the inauguration, AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam highlighted that the bootcamp aims to develop innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills among student innovators and innovation ambassadors from PM-SHRI schools. He further highlighted the bootcamp’s role in opening doors for students to become patent holders, start-up founders, and company creators, ultimately contributing to job creation and economic growth.

Shri Vipin Kumar expressed enthusiasm about the program, noting that it has attracted 1,800 registrations from students, teachers, and principals nationwide. He emphasized the importance of bootcamp in deepening participants’ understanding of the Indian entrepreneurial landscape and the opportunities available to school children.

Dr. Jere, in his address to the participants, emphasized that the IDE Bootcamp initiative aims to empower young minds with the skills and mindset essential for thriving in today’s fast-changing global environment.

Launch of KAPILA: Kalam Program for IP Literacy and Awareness

Alongside the IDE Bootcamp, the AICTE, in collaboration with DoSEL and MIC, launched KAPILA: Kalam Program for IP Literacy and Awareness for schools. This program aims to create widespread awareness about intellectual property (IP) filing, the mechanisms involved, and the importance of IP protection among students, teachers, and faculty of schools and higher education institutions.