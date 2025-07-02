Police solves theft case in Shopian, two accused arrested

Continuing its efforts to combat crime and ensure public safety, Police in Shopian successfully solved a livestock theft case within hours of its occurrence and arrested two accused individuals involved in the commission of crime.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Shopian received a written application from Muhammad Sultan Teli son of Gh. Qadir Teli resident of Batpora, Shopian, stating therein that during the intervening night of 30/06/2025, some unknown persons stole livestock (a cow) from the yard of his residence, valued at approximately Rs. 1 lakh. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 146/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Shopian and investigation was initiated.

Acting promptly, a special team was constituted to investigate the matter. Due to timely action and effective investigation, the stolen livestock was recovered within hours, besides two accused persons involved in the theft were also arrested. They have been identified as Altaf Mushtaq Ganaie (Alsur) son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie resident of Meemander and Showkat Ahmad Malik son of Gh. Nabi Malik resident of Arhama Shopian.

Further investigation into the case is going on.

Police reiterates its commitment to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and urges the public to continue cooperating in maintaining law and order.