Transport Commissioner inspects driving test centre, RTO office Srinagar

Transport Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, today conducted a comprehensive visit to Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir, here at Bemina.

The Commissioner interacted with the citizens waiting in queues, raising awareness about the Transport Department’s online and faceless services. He encouraged them to leverage these digital platforms to streamline their transactions and minimize visits to the RTO office.

He instructed the ARTO Headquarters to prominently display the signboards and informational material, highlighting the availability and advantages of online services, so as to raise awareness among the general public. He reiterated the department’s commitment towards minimizing the footfall at the RTO office by promoting digital access and ensuring ease of service delivery through faceless platforms.

Earlier, the Transport Commissioner inspected the trial ground located at Bemina and monitored the driving tests being conducted there. Interacting with the youngsters, he urged them to be careful while driving besides strictly abiding by the traffic laws.

He directed the staff to ensure that those who appear for the driving test are guided properly. He also asked them that the test results should be uploaded online within 24 hours.