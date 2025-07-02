BreakingKashmir

Transport Commissioner inspects driving test centre, RTO office Srinagar

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Transport Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, today conducted a comprehensive visit to Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir, here at Bemina.

The Commissioner interacted with the citizens waiting in queues, raising awareness about the Transport Department’s online and faceless services. He encouraged them to leverage these digital platforms to streamline their transactions and minimize visits to the RTO office.

He instructed the ARTO Headquarters to prominently display the signboards and informational material, highlighting the availability and advantages of online services, so as to raise awareness among the general public. He reiterated the department’s commitment towards minimizing the footfall at the RTO office by promoting digital access and ensuring ease of service delivery through faceless platforms.

Earlier, the Transport Commissioner inspected the trial ground located at Bemina and monitored the driving tests being conducted there. Interacting with the youngsters, he urged them to be careful while driving besides strictly abiding by the traffic laws.

He directed the staff to ensure that those who appear for the driving test are guided properly. He also asked them that the test results should be uploaded online within 24 hours.

National Games are like mini-Olympics, says 1999 best athlete Nisha Millet
Javid Dar meets deputations, public representatives
DC B’la inaugurates drug de-addiction centre with separate facility for females
Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Awantipora 
J&K Elections: Home Voting via POSTAL BALLOT commences in Srinagar District
Share This Article
Previous Article Srinagar welcomes the first batch of Amarnath Yatris with warmth & devotion
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Srinagar welcomes the first batch of Amarnath Yatris with warmth & devotion
Breaking City
“Festival-like atmosphere in J&K,” Dy CM Surinder Chaudhary welcomes first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Banihal
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan, CM Omar Abdullah jointly review Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Sector in J&K
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Srinagar Police seeks public assistance to identify Hit-and-Run accused near Firdous Colony, Eidgah
Breaking City