Multi-Agency Security review held in Gulmarg to ensure safe tourist season

DIG North Kashmir Range Maqsood-ul-Zaman-(IPS), and DIG North Kashmir Operations Range (CRPF) Raghuvansh Kumar today jointly convened an urgent high-level security coordination meeting in Gulmarg, Baramulla to reinforce safety measures across the Gulmarg Bowl and its environs during the peak tourist season.

Senior officers from the Army, J&K Police, CAPF, and Civil Administration including CO’s of 18 RR, 09 Raj Rifles, 2 RR, 29 RR, 62 RR, 52 RR, 6 Dogra, SSP Baramulla, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, SDPO Tangmarg, SDPO Magam, Dy.SP CID/CIK Baramulla, CO’s of 80 Bn. BSF, 176 Bn. CRPF, 53 Bn. CRPF, CEO GDA Gulmarg, SDM Gulmarg, MD cable Car Corporation and Assistant Director Tourism attended the session with the shared objective of ensuring a robust and seamlessly integrated security grid and tourist activities. Significantly it also included key stakeholders from the local tourism community viz. President of Gulmarg Transport Association, President of Tangmarg Transport Association and members from Gulmarg Hotel Association whose participation underscores the collaborative public-private approach to regional security.

During the discussions, DIG NKR Shri Maqsood-ul-Zaman-(IPS) underscored the pressing need for coordinated, multi-layered security across vulnerable zones including cable car terminals, forest tracks, densely populated tourist spots and major access routes. He stressed the importance of maintaining continuous surveillance, real-time intelligence exchange and synchronized patrol efforts that unite the capabilities of all uniformed forces. He also emphasized adherence to the highest standards of professionalism and readiness in response protocols. Both DIGs affirmed their commitment to enhancing security coverage, refining emergency and incident response systems, and optimizing crowd and vehicle check mechanisms. The security grid was expanded to incorporate strategically positioned checkpoints and the activation of rapid response teams. Communications channels between field units and command centers have been fortified to enable instantaneous reporting and coordination. Acknowledging the sensitive security climate post-Pahalgam incident, participants concurred on the necessity of sustained inter-agency cooperation, public awareness outreach, and improved emergency preparedness.

Concluding the meeting, DIG NKR and DIG NKOR collectively reaffirmed the security establishment’s resolve to secure tourists and residents. They pledged to continually monitor evolving threats and proactively adjust deployments to prevent any recurrence of violence in and around Gulmarg Bowl.